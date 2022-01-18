Hittin’ Season #529: On Bergolla Jr., Seiya Suzuki, and Blue is the new Red

The Phillies’ colors are red, blue and white.

Yes, I’d love to see a change in the colors once in a while, and I’m all for going back to the maroons full-time. But that isn’t likely happening and, given the team’s had the same general color scheme for the last 130+ years, it seems unlikely they’re going to be introducing purple into the mix.

Which is why I find this alternate jersey idea to be an excellent one.

Alt Jerseys #6: Phillies Blue



Good Job with the red, now add these @Phillies pic.twitter.com/w2AuJvSvVB — Smith (@smithbaiad) January 14, 2022

What’s not to like about that jersey? Well, if you ask Hittin’ Season podcast host Justin Klugh... EVERYTHING!

On the latest edition of Hittin’ Season, we talked about that jersey in particular as well as the Phils international signing of 17-year-old Venezuelan shortstop William Bergolla, Jr. and how important international signings like this are, the remote chances Japanese slugging outfielder Seiya Suzuki, and our responses to an entertaining Phillies survey done by The Athletic.

