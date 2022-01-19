Rise and Phight: 1/19/2022

It’s another day of nothing, so I ask this question: which is your favorite baseball podcast? Outside of everything on The Good Phight podcast network (Hittin’ Season, The Dirty Inning, Continued Success, etc.), which are the ones you listen to, if you listen to any at all? Put some in the comments if you know of some.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the Phillies had a sit down with several prominent Black men and women to have a discussion.
- In Phillies news coverage, Matt Breen is shifting to a different role while a new writer, Alex Coffey, will join the beat instead.
MLB news:
- Perhaps sick of having a near barren farm system all of the time, the Nationals have made a ton of hires to try and catch up and help their player development system.
- Jim Bowden took on your trade proposal ideas and had some comments ($). Usually, Bowden is pretty on the nose with his free agency numbers, but these are iffy.
- If you were bored during the lockout, would you draw Mike Trout every day until it is over? This guy is and it’s pretty interesting.
- The assistant GM role is rapidly becoming one of the more popular jobs in the game ($).
