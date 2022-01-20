 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rise and Phight: 1/20/2022

Aaron Nola, NL Comeback Player of the Year, 2022

By Ethan Witte

Baseball America put out their top 100 list yesterday. The Phillies had two prospects on that list - Mick Abel (51) and Bryson Stott (68). Nowhere to be found was Andrew Painter, but methinks had the list been expanded to 110, 125 or so, Painter would have appeared.

It’s still obvious that the team’s player development system still has a long ways to go, but it is still encouraging that they have two names on the list. It’s cherry picking and desperate, sure, but there was a time not long ago that the team might not have had players worthy of top 100 consideration. If the team hits on some of their later draft picks from 2021 (Ethan Wilson, Micah Ottenbreit), they could be looking at some more names added to a national list like this, thereby making their system look that much better.

On to the links.

