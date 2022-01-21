Rise and Phight: 1/21/22

It’s been a long time since the lockout started and I think I’m starting to feel it.

On to the links.

Options for the DH for the Phillies (if/when it comes to the National League) are plentiful. Especially if they sign a certain someone to fill the role and left field.

Some more insight about the lockout ($), including some key dates that are in play for missing the start of spring training.

MLB news: