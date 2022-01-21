 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 1/21/22

New, 24 comments

It’s stadium news day!

By Ethan Witte

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

It’s been a long time since the lockout started and I think I’m starting to feel it.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...