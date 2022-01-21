Rise and Phight: 1/21/22

It’s been a long time since the lockout started and I think I’m starting to feel it.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Options for the DH for the Phillies (if/when it comes to the National League) are plentiful. Especially if they sign a certain someone to fill the role and left field.
- Some more insight about the lockout ($), including some key dates that are in play for missing the start of spring training.
MLB news:
- The A’s made a big step forward with their plans to build a new stadium in Oakland, securing the votes needed to accept an environmental review.
- Tampa Bay’s plan to share time with Montreal is dead, forcing the team to continue looking for somewhere in the city to make a new stadium.
- If Evan Drellich of the Athletic is writing something about the lockout ($), by golly we’re going to link to it.
- Do you miss baseball being fun? Well here is exactly one (1) fun fact per team in the league ($).
