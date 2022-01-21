Continued Success #164: Goodbye to Kevin Frandsen & lots of Mark Leiter Jr.

The Phillies lost a broadcaster to—you guessed it—the Washington Nationals’ booth. Former Phillies infielder and radio color man Kevin Frandsen is heading down south to take a gig in the Nats’ TV booth alongside play-by-play man Bob Carpenter, and he will no doubt be missed by Phils fans.

Frandsen was a well-liked broadcaster partnering with Scott Franzke, and will be missed. On this week’s episode of Continued Success, Liz Roscher & Justin Klugh mourn the departure of Frandsen as we await to see who he will be replaced by.

Also, Justin & Liz discuss Ken Rosenthal’s latest labor column, and wonder whether the Leiters are really the true First Family of Baseball? They also take a deep dive into former Phillies great Mark Leiter, Jr. as they continue to take a look back at the 2012 Phils, 10 years later.

It’s quite a trip.

