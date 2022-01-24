The Good Phight’s top 20 prospects

It’s prospect season and everyone is excited to share their opinions. Based on what we’ve seen from the national guys, the Phillies’ system still isn’t in the top tier of player development programs, but there are signs of a pulse among their players. They possess somewhere between one and three top 100 prospects in the game depending on who you follow closest, with a few candidates to breakout and join that list later on.

What we’ll do here is share our top twenty prospects we like here at The Good Phight. We’ll give the baseline scouting report from Fangraphs, followed by a brief statistical recap of their 2021 season, and end with one of our prospect guys writing about why they like this player. Any video we can find will be included as well so that you can judge for yourself who you see as being the next big Phillies hope.

Join us on this roller coaster.