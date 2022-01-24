 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 1/24/2022

New, 1 comment

Still nothing, but today should be eventful

By Ethan Witte
“2008 World Series Film: Phillies Vs. Rays” Philadelphia Premiere Photo by Bill McCay/Getty Images

As we continue enduring the lockout, there is still a dearth of news in the baseball landscape. The links are getting harder and harder to find, but we’ll continue trying to unearth some of the more interesting things we can find.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...