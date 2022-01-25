Rise and Phight: 1/25/2022

Obviously, the bulk of news that hit yesterday had to to with the little bit of movement in talks regarding the new CBA between the players and owners, so let’s get down to brass tacks.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Matt Klentak has a new job with a new employer. Fare thee well, Matthew.
- Once the lockout is over, what is the perfect outcome for these Phillies?
- Here is a list of the nine greatest Phillies of all time. Little to quibble with, though I’d personally have Hamels over Howard.
MLB news:
- According to this report from Evan Drellich ($), the players have made the concession to keep the remaining years of team control at six. They also gave a new luxury tax calculation.
- Even though they made that concession, they are still holding firm at getting to arbitration earlier than before according to Jeff Passan, as well as getting a higher minimum salary.
- The bright side: the two sides are planning to meet again today.
- On non-lockout news, it behooves the Braves and Freddie Freeman to move fast, or Atlanta could reignite the talks they were having about Matt Olson ($).
