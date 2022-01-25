Hittin’ Season #531: A’s trades, Klentak memories & labor WARz

Is there a deal to be made?

Multiple outlets have named the Phillies and Athletics as potential trade partners when the MLB lockout finally ends, specifically because of two players: third baseman Matt Chapman and center fielder Ramón Laureano.

Last season, the Phillies received 1.7 fWAR of production from the center fielders, 6th-worst in MLB. At third, they received 0.7 fWAR, 7th-worst.

Chapman, who was worth 6.7 and 6.1 fWAR in 2018 and ‘19, respectively, had a down season in 2021 but was still worth 3.4 fWAR despite a .210 batting average and 32.5% strikeout rate. That’s 2.7 fWAR more than what the Phils’ had last year despite a down season. Laureano was worth 2.1 fWAR but, two seasons prior, he put up a 3.9 season.

Chapman is 28. Laureano is 27. The A’s are looking to rid themselves of players who might soon become expensive in arbitration. They would both be a fit in Philadelphia is Alec Bohm is included in a trade back to Oakland. But what would the rest of a potential deal look like?

On Episode 531 of Hittin’ Season, I broke down the potential return from Philly to Oakland in a Chapman/Laureano deal with Justin Klugh of Baseball Prospectus and Liz Roscher of Yahoo! Sports, as well as the best and worst moves of Matt Klentak as Phils GM, the latest on MLB’s labor WARz and, in light of the legendary Bills-Chiefs game on Sunday, our list of the greatest baseball games we’ve ever seen.

