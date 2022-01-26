Rise and Phight: 1/26/2022

Another day and more movement on the labor front. While the players might not be happy with yesterday’s talks, the fact that the talks are still happening is helpful.
Oh and the Hall of Fame vote came in.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- While no Phillies were voted in to the Hall, Scott Rolen inched a little closer while Jimmy Rollins lives to fight another year.
- The team does have the stars for a run, they just need the players surrounding them to improve.
MLB news:
- David Ortiz was the only player elected to the Hall of Fame yesterday. That’s pretty much all the commentary I’ll give.
- Now that Bonds and Clemens are off the ballot, the struggle over steroids will take a break.
- As previously stated, the owners and players made some progress, but the gulf between is still vast.
- In the end, as long as the lockout is still in place, the real losers are not at the bargaining table. They’re in the stands. And no one in baseball will care.
Loading comments...