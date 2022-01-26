 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 1/26/2022

New, 28 comments

Are we closer to an agreement?

By Ethan Witte

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers

Another day and more movement on the labor front. While the players might not be happy with yesterday’s talks, the fact that the talks are still happening is helpful.

Oh and the Hall of Fame vote came in.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...