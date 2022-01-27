Rise and Phight: 1/27/2022

Imagine, if you will, a scenario where Mickey Moniak is the opening day center fielder. I don’t think it comes to fruition, especially if the rumors of the team trying to trade for Kevin Kiermaier are true, but what if they can’t get anyone? What if they decide to simply platoon Moniak and, say, Matt Vierling? Is that good enough? Would people be happy?
I need baseball to come back.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Robin Roberts is forgotten sometimes when thinking of Phillies’ greats, but he shouldn’t be at all.
- Matt Gelb is here to answer your questions about the Phillies ($), including an interesting one about one move that he’d do over if he could.
MLB news:
- Getting players paid younger is the main goal of the union, and it sounds like they are going to possibly find common ground with owners on this.
- Looks like the Seiya Suzuki sweepstakes are going to kick into gear as soon as the lockout is over and Boston looks like a frontrunner.
- Mike Shildt has a new job, joining the Padres as a player development coach.
