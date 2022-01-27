 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 1/27/2022

New, 6 comments

Did they even meet today?

By Ethan Witte

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Imagine, if you will, a scenario where Mickey Moniak is the opening day center fielder. I don’t think it comes to fruition, especially if the rumors of the team trying to trade for Kevin Kiermaier are true, but what if they can’t get anyone? What if they decide to simply platoon Moniak and, say, Matt Vierling? Is that good enough? Would people be happy?

I need baseball to come back.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...