Hittin’ Season #532: Hall of Fame & Labor WARz talk with MLB Network Radio’s Mike Ferrin

Major League Baseball’s all-time home run king will not be inducted into the sport’s Hall of Fame. Major League Baseball’s 7-time Cy Young Award winner will not be inducted into the sport’s Hall of Fame. A player with three, 60+ homer seasons and 609 career dingers will not be inducted into the sport’s Hall of Fame. Baseball’s all-time hits king is not in the sport’s Hall of Fame.

So when you’re there, make sure to check out Harold Baines’ bust!

This week, the Baseball Writers Association of America elected former Twins and Red Sox DH David Ortiz into Cooperstown in his first year on the ballot. And, good for Big Papi. Although there was a smidge of controversy surrounding his election, most believe he was a worthy candidate and he deserves his moment to shine.

But the bigger story from the vote totals was not who was elected, it was who was not, and barring selection by the various veterans committees in the coming years, will never be. Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Sammy Sosa, and Curt Schilling all failed to receive the necessary 75% of the vote in this, their final years on the ballot.

They are done.

And what about the former Phillies on the list? Scott Rolen appears to be steaming toward induction as soon as next year, and shortstop Jimmy Rollins secured a surprisingly high number votes, just shy of 10%. Bobby Abreu hung on for another year, too, while Ryan Howard and Jonathan Papelbon did not.

Joining me to discuss the Hall of Fame vote on the latest edition of Hittin’ Season was the co-host of MLB Network Radio’s show “Power Alley,” Mike Ferrin. We also chatted about the ongoing labor discussions as well as some areas the Phils need to improve once the lockout is over. And stick around for my analysis of the Phillies’ starting rotation and reasonable expectations we should have for that group.

