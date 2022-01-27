The Dirty Inning #93: Sticks and Milestones

With the arrival of 2022 comes many anniversaries, many of which do NOT involve Steve Carlton’s terrifying 1972 season.

The Phillies played seasons in 1902, 1912, 1922, 1932, 1942, 1952, 1962, 1972, 1982, 1992, 2002, and 2012 and guess what they all have in common?

They didn’t make the playoffs in any season ending in a “2.” Makes you feel good about their chances this year, huh?

On this week’s episode of “The Dirty Inning,” Justin Klugh & Trevor Strunk take a stroll back through the centuries and see what milestones this goofy little Phillies franchise could celebrate this year, if it wanted to.

