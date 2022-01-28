Rise and Phight: 1/28/2022

The commenting system brought to you by Coral is up and running. We’ll need some time to get used to it as well, so don’t feel like you’re the only one getting adjusted. If there are some comments that seem fishy, feel free to tag them as always, but otherwise keep bringing the discussion. We love it.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- One of the hotter prospects in the Phillies’ system is Logan O’Hoppe. Here is a nice little profile on him.
MLB news:
- There was once upon a time when a team fielded an all-minority lineup. That lineup lost one of its members yesterday as Gene Clines passed away.
- MLB will not issue a mandate that all minor leaguers be vaccinated for 2022, which seems like it could be an issue.
- Remember when MLB said they would provide housing for all of its minor leaguers? Yeah, there are some issues with that plan ($).
- Buck Showalter is getting how much money?
- Clayton Kershaw to the Mets? That’s probably not going to happen this.
Loading comments...