Rise and Phight: 1/3/2022

It’s 2022 and a Philadelphia team is unexpectedly going to the playoffs. Is that a sentence we’d like to write in October? Of course, but as a team that is in Philadelphia, we’ll take another team making it just the same.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Here’s a ballot from a local writer who includes Jimmy Rollins among his choices. You might be as shocked as I was.
- As we all know, this team still needs more to get over the hump.
MLB news:
- Don’t know about you, but when I think of Matt Chapman, I don’t think of a shortstop, but maybe the Yankees are smarter than me (narrator: “they are.”)
- You may not think it, but 2022 is a crucial year for the team. Here are the main reasons why.
- As this writer puts it, here are four pressing questions baseball must answer as the calendar changes.
- Harold Reynolds is pressing to have an MLB game played at historic Hinchcliffe Stadium in Paterson, NJ.
- When baseball is played, there will be prospects debuting. Here are some of the ones we’re most looking forward to in 2022.
