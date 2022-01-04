Rise and Phight: 1/4/2021

You’d never think that during the lockout there would be something large happen, but when (arguably) the face of MLB insider news is let go from his job, well, that’s a big deal.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- It’s resolution time, which means that the Phillies are in need of some. Here are 22 of them for the year 2022.
MLB news:
- Ah yes, another day, another piece about things you need to know about the lockout.
- Speaking of the lockout, it seems like the two sides aren’t getting together any time soon.
- In something of a stunner, MLB Network let go Ken Rosenthal since he was critical of Rob Manfred.
- Climate change is happening and will force sports to re-evaluate themselves. Will baseball be able to?
