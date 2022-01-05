Rise and Phight: 1/5/2022

Matt Gelb delivered his picks for the Hall of Fame in this piece for The Athletic that looked at all the writers there and the reasons why they choose who they did. Gelb’s ballot is a solid one:

Barry Bonds

Roger Clemens

David Ortiz

Manny Ramirez

Alex Rodriguez

Scott Rolen

Curt Schilling

Gary Sheffield

Sammy Sosa

Billy Wagner

For the reasoning behind his picks, you’ll have to click on and read the piece, but suffice it to say, it’s solid footing. We’ll see more and more Hall of Fame stuff coming here at TGP.

On to the links.

While this is an intriguing look at Ranger Suarez, it would have been nice if the author had researched even a little bit about him.

MLB news: