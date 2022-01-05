Rise and Phight: 1/5/2022

Matt Gelb delivered his picks for the Hall of Fame in this piece for The Athletic that looked at all the writers there and the reasons why they choose who they did. Gelb’s ballot is a solid one:
Barry Bonds
Roger Clemens
David Ortiz
Manny Ramirez
Alex Rodriguez
Scott Rolen
Curt Schilling
Gary Sheffield
Sammy Sosa
Billy Wagner
For the reasoning behind his picks, you’ll have to click on and read the piece, but suffice it to say, it’s solid footing. We’ll see more and more Hall of Fame stuff coming here at TGP.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- While this is an intriguing look at Ranger Suarez, it would have been nice if the author had researched even a little bit about him.
MLB news:
- If the NL gets the DH in 2022, there are some teams that are already ready for the change and others that need to catch up.
- If you want to know what the players are really thinking about during the negotiations, no better person to turn to than Max Scherzer.
- Here are some “ideas” to help mediate the current frosty negotiations between the owners and the players.
