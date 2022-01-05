The Good Phight’s Hall of Fame balloting

It’s Hall of Fame voting time, which means it’s time get the pitchforks, fire up your closest vat of tar, and head to the chicken coop for a fresh batch of feathers. Yes, we see those ballots that we disagree with and rightfully try to Twitter-shame that voter into oblivion because we think he/she is wrong and we know better!

Well friends, since I know you’ve been dying to express your opinions so much, let’s show those baseball writers what we know and how much more we know than them. We’ll band together in solidarity and show them the right ballot, the proper ballot. Maybe then, they’ll learn their lesson and listen to us more often so that they know what is right.

We here at The Good Phight have already voted. Here are those results:

As you can see, we find that five players are worthy of Cooperstown enshrinement. Should any of them decide to give their reasoning for their ballots, you can possibly find them in the comments below.

Or not, I don’t know.

Here is a link to vote for your Hall of Fame players. Remember: only choose ten (10) players, just like the writers have to.

Check back next week for results!