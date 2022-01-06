 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 1/6/2022

New, 9 comments

Just bring the game back soon please

By Ethan Witte

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves Photo by Casey Sykes/Getty Images

As the lockout drags on, we scour the line for news. The Phillies are in the midst of the transaction freeze, so they aren’t doing anything. No one else can make moves, so they aren’t doing anything either.

It’s just a shame.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...