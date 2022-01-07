Rise and Phight: 1/7/2022

Let’s get right to it. Enjoy your snow day and your weekend.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- In a piece from Matt Gelb, Corey Knebel talks about how he was excited to sign before the lockout and how he’s heading into the season prepared for any role the team has for him ($).
- Which prospect is going to have the most impact on the 2022 team?
- Here is a look at one player from each team in the NL East that is bound to be better than in 2021.
MLB news:
- In news that is somewhat tangentially baseball related and should surprise absolutely no one, The Athletic has been sold to the New York Times.
- Looks like some drama in New York as Eric Chavez has suddenly become a hot coaching commodity in the Big Apple.
