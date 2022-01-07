 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 1/7/2022

New, 5 comments

Some news? Some news.

By Ethan Witte

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Championship Series - Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Three Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Let’s get right to it. Enjoy your snow day and your weekend.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...