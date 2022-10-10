Rise and Phight: 10/10/2022

It would be hard to argue now that the Phillies’ season was a disappointment.
Make the playoffs? Check.
Advance at least a round? Check.
Now, they can continue riding the heat wave they’re on by beating the Braves in the NLDS, but it would be hard to argue that they have done anything less than what we wanted. Now, that doesn’t mean we should settle for this, to just be happy to make the NLDS. Having played well against Atlanta this year, people should be excited about the chances the Phillies have in the next round. They have their rotation set up the way they want it to be, so they have a shot.
But it’s been a good year nonetheless.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- As the Phillies prepare for the Braves, here some interesting subplots to follow during the series.
- The dates and times have been announced for the series. Gonna be a lot of sick days being used, methinks.
- The Phillies had to wait 11 years to get revenge on the Cardinals for eliminating them from the playoffs.
MLB news:
- I found this to be a fascinating part of the upcoming book about Joe Maddon. Not sure which side of the fence I fall on this.
- MLB screwing over its fans who want to watch its product? Why, that’s something I’ve never heard of before.
- Aroldis Chapman will not be facing the Guardians in the divisional series as he’s been left off the roster by the Yankees.
- The impending discussion about Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge is bigger than just who is the AL MVP.
