Rise and Phight: 10/10/2022

It would be hard to argue now that the Phillies’ season was a disappointment.

Make the playoffs? Check.

Advance at least a round? Check.

Now, they can continue riding the heat wave they’re on by beating the Braves in the NLDS, but it would be hard to argue that they have done anything less than what we wanted. Now, that doesn’t mean we should settle for this, to just be happy to make the NLDS. Having played well against Atlanta this year, people should be excited about the chances the Phillies have in the next round. They have their rotation set up the way they want it to be, so they have a shot.

But it’s been a good year nonetheless.

