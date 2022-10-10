 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING NEWS Phillies advance to NLDS, and sign Rob Thomson through 2024

Phillies sign manager Rob Thomson to a two-year contract

Topper loses the interim title

By The Smarty Jones
Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

Rob Thomson will be sticking around for a little while longer. Thomson was named the Phillies’ interim manager in June after the firing of Joe Girardi, but after leading the team to a wild card playoff berth and a victory in the wild card round, the team decided to remove the interim tag.

The news was first reported by Jim Salisbury:

This will likely be well-received by the team. While the players seemed to respect Girardi’s past accomplishments as a major league manager, all evidence points to an improved vibe in the clubhouse since Thomson took over.

In particular, the Phillies’ young players aka “the daycare” seemed to blossom under Thomson’s guidance. Younger players didn’t always seem to have much of a chance to prove themselves under Girardi, but since Thomson took over, players such as Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott have been given more leash and responded positively.

Hopefully, the players will respond to this by beating the Braves in the NLDS.

