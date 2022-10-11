Rise and Phight: 10/11/2022

Are you happy or sad that the Phillies are playing the Braves?
Me personally, I’d rather face someone in the playoffs that you’ve seen before. You’ll know all the strengths and weaknesses they’ll have so there shouldn’t be any surprises. Playoffs are not the time for surprises, so the fear of the unknown when facing someone outside of the division is something I’d rather not have to deal with.
Yet.
This is a really close call and Smarty will have the full preview for you in a little, but my prediction is pretty easy: it all hinges on Ranger Suarez. If he goes out and performs, locking down a victory, the team doesn’t have to depend on Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola winning their games. However, as much as I like the Phillies - and I think they have a real, legitimate chance in this series - I think the Braves’ bullpen is the difference in this series. Braves in 5.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The reaction that the players had when they found out about Thomson’s extension was pretty cool.
- Here’s a detailed position by position analysis about the Phillies and Braves as they begin play today.
- When the series moves to Philadelphia on Friday, a good question to ask: who will throw out the first pitch?
- Brandon Marsh heads home to play in the playoffs, just like his late father would have wanted.
MLB news:
- Always a good time: the projected arbitration salaries for the upcoming 2023 as provided by Matt Swartz.
- There are many X-factors for these four series starting today, including our very own Bryce Harper’s thumb.
- The Braves extended one of their own for really cheap? Wow. That’s new.
- Bob Costas is back calling games for TBS and this year, he’ll call entire series for the first time in a while.
