Rise and Phight: 10/12/2022

What an absolute heart stopping victory that one was

It’s kind of impossible to understate how big a victory yesterday was. Going into the series, the way the schedule set up, one could safely assume that Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola would get at least three of the five possible starts, one of them coming on short rest. While it’s easy to assume a Phillies’ victory in those games, this is October. You can never count on even your sure things (ask Justin Verlander). If the Phillies were able to steal game one, they wouldn’t have to depend on those two to win their starts. Now, if one of them falters a bit, the team is still in good position. We knew going in that if both of them were to stumble, the team would probably be in trouble anyway, so either starter being good is still a must.

But on a day where Ranger Suarez wasn’t his best, the team was still able to walk away with the victory. That sets up huge for the coming days for the Phillies.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: