Hittin’ Season #597: Phillies vs. Braves Game 1 Recap Episode

The Phillies are now 3-0 in the postseason.

Folks, maybe it’s the Phils who have been sprinkled with the pixie dust this time around. Think about it. They just bashed around Max Fried, one of the best left-handed starters in baseball, and won a game in which the pitching match-up was drastically not in their favor.

Nick Castellanos had the first 3-hit, 3-RBI game of his Phillies career, and made a ridiculous sliding catch in right field in the 9th inning to preserve the win.

Ranger Suarez walked five guys. None of them scored.

The Phillies were outhomered 2-0 by the Braves. They still won.

How are they doing it? I don’t know, but they are playing loose, confident, crisp baseball and, when that happens, sometimes you make your own luck.

Check out the latest episode of Hittin’ Season, #597, for a full recap of all of yesterday’s festivities, as well as a quick preview of Game 2 this afternoon! Among the items discussed: