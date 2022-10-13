Rise and Phight: 10/13/2022

So close, yet so far away. The reactions on social media following the game last night were very Philly. There were those that were exercising caution and optimism; there were those that needed to be pulled back from the brink. The best course of action is probably to realize that the Phillies are still in the driver’s seat in this series. Home field advantage doesn’t mean a whole lot anymore, but there is still something to be said about stealing a game in Atlanta. They absolutely had to take one of the two games and they did that. That it didn’t come in Zack Wheeler’s start stings a bit, but they’ll have their other ace on the hill tomorrow. We should be feeling good about that.

