Rise and Phight: 10/13/2022

So close, yet so far away. The reactions on social media following the game last night were very Philly. There were those that were exercising caution and optimism; there were those that needed to be pulled back from the brink. The best course of action is probably to realize that the Phillies are still in the driver’s seat in this series. Home field advantage doesn’t mean a whole lot anymore, but there is still something to be said about stealing a game in Atlanta. They absolutely had to take one of the two games and they did that. That it didn’t come in Zack Wheeler’s start stings a bit, but they’ll have their other ace on the hill tomorrow. We should be feeling good about that.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- They’ve been the talk of the team so far these past 48 hours. Can Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins step up to the moment?
- I know it’s tough to talk about postgame celebrations after a game like that, but Garrett Stubbs has been quite the DJ lately.
- Maybe you’ve seen it, maybe you haven’t, but a Phillies World Series victory means you better start putting money in your mattresses.
MLB news:
- These playoffs are a way for one of the best rookie classes ever to show the world what they can do.
- Umpires have begun explaining to crowds what the outcome of a call is. Here is the way they learned to do that.
- MLB now has a partnership with a CBD brand, which being an old out of touch fogie, I don’t quite understand.
- Lots of people watched the Wild Card round of the MLB playoffs.
Loading comments...