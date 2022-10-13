BreakingT has some cool, playoff inspired shirts for you

The Phillies have been riding the wave in the playoffs. The city is ready for them to come home tomorrow and if you cannot find some playoff gear around you, maybe you should look at some of the stuff BreakingT has to offer.

Remember when Alec Bohm didn’t like Philadelphia? Not anymore!

Jose Alvarado has been electric since rediscovering his cutter in the second half of the year. He’s an endearing fellow, one that can get a little fired up from time to time. It happened in game one against Atlanta.

These shirts are awesome and now you can get them for yourself.

Head on over to BreakingT to get them now. You can order your stuff using this link here.