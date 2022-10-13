Hittin’ Season #598: Phillies vs. Braves Game 2 Recap Episode

Well, they weren’t going to go undefeated.

The Phillies dropped Game 2 of their NLDS series against the Atlanta Braves, 3-0. A fielding mistake by Rhys Hoskins opened the door to three Atlanta runs in a crucial 6th inning that spoiled an otherwise stellar performance by Zack Wheeler.

Once again in this postseason, the offense could do little. Outside of Game 1 of the NLDS, here is what the Phillies’ offense has done in the playoffs.

Game 1 vs. St. Louis: 8 shutout innings, one 6-run inning

Game 2 vs. St. Louis: on solo homer, one sac fly

Game 2 vs. Atlanta: no runs

In short, the Phillies have scored in just three of the 27 innings they’ve played in Games 1 and 2 of the wild card round and Game 2 last night.

On the latest Hittin’ Season recap, I went into the Phillies’ frustrating offense night, highlighted by the continued struggles of Kyle Schwarber and Hoskins at the top of the lineup, where they are a combined 1-for-34 in the playoffs. Also, who will the Phils’ start in Game 4, and which direction will Atlanta go for starting pitching this weekend?

