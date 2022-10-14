Rise and Phight: 10/14/2022

It has been eleven long years, years spent wandering through the wilderness of mediocrity and, at times, outright ineptitude. The fans have more or less stuck through those years, their attention maybe waning at some points, but they have been there. The team has changed, gotten better gradually and has now reached the postseason. What didn’t look possible in the past few weeks now all of a sudden is finally here.
The Phillies get to have a home playoff game.
Citizens Bank Park is sure to be rocking, especially with Aaron Nola on the mound for them, but it’s going to be outstanding. Let’s rejoice!
Phillies news:
- The weather today looks to be ideal for just for fans, but also for Aaron Nola and the rest of the pitchers.
- Phillies minor leaguer Corey Phelan passed away yesterday after a battle with cancer. He was only 20 years old.
- I guess the question about who is throwing out the first pitch is answered. Get ready, Flyin’ Hawaiian fans.
- Speaking of Nola, this moment in October has been a long time in coming. He needs to step up.
MLB news:
- In a move that surprises no one, Carlos Correa is going to opt out of a 2 year, $70 million deal in search of more.
- MLB still doesn’t accurately reward the regular season excellence of teams like the Dodgers and Astros. Here is one way to fix it.
- The lockout still has lingering effects on the playoffs, altering the schedule in a way that doesn’t make it better.
