Rise and Phight: 10/14/2022

It has been eleven long years, years spent wandering through the wilderness of mediocrity and, at times, outright ineptitude. The fans have more or less stuck through those years, their attention maybe waning at some points, but they have been there. The team has changed, gotten better gradually and has now reached the postseason. What didn’t look possible in the past few weeks now all of a sudden is finally here.

The Phillies get to have a home playoff game.

Citizens Bank Park is sure to be rocking, especially with Aaron Nola on the mound for them, but it’s going to be outstanding. Let’s rejoice!

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: