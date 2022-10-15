Gamethread 10/15: NLDS Game 4 - Braves at Phillies

After winning their first home playoff game in over eleven years, the Phillies will try to do it again on Saturday afternoon. If they are successful, they will be headed to the NLCS for the first time since 2011.

Noah Syndergaard will get the start for the Phillies and he’ll be backed by this lineup:

Thor will be opposed by former Phillie Charlie Morton and this Braves lineup:

Can the Phillies close it out? Or will they have to travel back to Atlanta for game five? (I really don’t want to see them travel back to Atlanta.)

Discuss below.