Will Noah Syndergaard make Philly a pitching threat in ‘23?

‘22 Playoff Thor

Playoff Thor is a different animal! The Phillies have clinched one of the two National League Championship series spots with their 8-3 win over the Atlanta Braves. This incredible run is due to the Phillies heating up at the right time. More interestingly, Rob Thomson decided to go with Noah Syndergaard for the Game 4 start against Atlanta.

Most people assumed that if the Phillies got to a fourth game needing a clinch, they would have given Bailey Falter the nod; instead, they went with veteran talent. It paid off because he went three innings, only giving up one home run to Travis d’Arnaud. Rob took Thor out of the game after finishing his once-through of the Braves lineup. Personally, it felt a little premature to take him out when he only gave up a short porch home run.

Syndergaard has morphed into a weak contact guy, and d’Arnaud’s homerun barely made it over the left-field wall. That hit shows he has completely changed his pitching repertoire. He still has the ability to get people out, even if he is throwing high 90s or not; that alone makes him dangerous.

"The Phillies just got that dawg in them today."



The Phillies' trade deadline addition Noah Syndergaard joined @Ken_Rosenthal after today's win: pic.twitter.com/hlntXfuS8H — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 15, 2022

I ask the titular question in this article based on some opinions and responses of Noah Syndergaard and his Phillies teammates. Molly Burkhardt wrote a wonderful article discussing the Angelic acquisitions by the Phillies at the trade deadline.

Setting the Scene

Noah Syndergaard arrived in South Philadelphia after the August 2nd trade acquisition. The Phils sent former #1 overall pick Mickey Moniak and prospect Jadiel Sanchez for the remainder of Thor’s 1-year $21 million deal.

Philly seems to be a popular place to trade away #1 Overall picks...

In Burkhardt’s article, Thor discusses how he changed as a pitcher and how his move from Anaheim to South Philadelphia changed him.

When asked about his pitching approach, Syndergaard said:

“That I can go out there and pitch without blowing the doors off people—I’ve got all the confidence in the world that next year I’ll be back to throwing 98-100 but also have everything that I learned from this year.” —-Noah Syndergaard

If the above quote from Burkhardt’s article reigns true, then the Phillies should look to resign Thor this off-season.

If he can return to his old form and have a secondary arsenal to fall back on whenever he needs to, even though he is on the other side of 30, he could be a valuable asset to this Phillies team. The success of both Syndergaard and Marsh could prove to be long-term pieces for the Phillies’ return to NL East Dominance.

Possible ‘23 Rotation

If Noah Syndergaard can work hard over the offseason and return to his flamethrowing form, the Phillies might want to invest in him for couple more seasons at least. Syndergaard was a Top 3 starter in a rotation until he came to Philadelphia. Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, and Ranger Suarez have taken over as the starting three.

Even as a four or a three next year with his flamethrowing abilities, Syndergaard will be incredible for the Phillies rotation. The Phils have a mutual option with Eflin and a club option with Nola for next season. If both parties can agree on just one year or even extensions for both, it will solidify the rotation and bullpen.

The Phillies have a chance to build an incredible rotation comparable to the likes of Roy Halladay, Cole Hamels, Roy Oswalt, Cliff Lee, and Joe Blanton.

It is possible that Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez, Noah Syndergaard, and some mixture of Bailey Falter, Andrew Painter, or Mick Abel will provide an elite rotation comparable to the 2010 Phillies. After all, pitching is what wins championships.

This Weeks Comments Question

Who will make up the ‘23 rotation?