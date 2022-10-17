Rise and Phight: 10/17/2022

Still having trouble believing it.

Around these parts, we all kind of thought that the Phillies would be able to make the playoffs, maybe win a series if things broke right, but beat Atlanta? Get to the NLCS? Even I had my doubts. Heck, I’m sure I predicted Braves in five games. Now, there just seems to be a certain mojo around this team that picking against them feels wrong.

This will be a fascinating series to watch. There isn’t really a dominant part that should allow one side to take over the series. Both sides are hitting decently of late, their pitching has both been pretty good and the bullpens have sparkled. Were I to pick an X-factor to the series, it wouldn’t be a player or anything like that, it would be the travel. Having the series scheduled to be played in seven games over eight days while traveling across the country, that is going to tax these teams. Should it go long, it’ll really be about survival.

