Rise and Phight: 10/17/2022

Still having trouble believing it.
Around these parts, we all kind of thought that the Phillies would be able to make the playoffs, maybe win a series if things broke right, but beat Atlanta? Get to the NLCS? Even I had my doubts. Heck, I’m sure I predicted Braves in five games. Now, there just seems to be a certain mojo around this team that picking against them feels wrong.
This will be a fascinating series to watch. There isn’t really a dominant part that should allow one side to take over the series. Both sides are hitting decently of late, their pitching has both been pretty good and the bullpens have sparkled. Were I to pick an X-factor to the series, it wouldn’t be a player or anything like that, it would be the travel. Having the series scheduled to be played in seven games over eight days while traveling across the country, that is going to tax these teams. Should it go long, it’ll really be about survival.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Folks, this isn’t going to make any sense what is happening in baseball, but just embrace the chaos.
- By the time you read this, tickets will have gone on sale for the games in Philadelphia. Go try and get some.
- Here is the first look at the series from the Padres’ point of view.
- A confident baseball team is a dangerous baseball team and folks, the Phillies are confident.
MLB news:
- The Mets brass met with the media this weekend, getting an idea of what they can do for 2023.
- You had to know that the articles calling for a “more fair” postseason were coming. Here is one bad one.
- Can’t blame the new postseason format for all the upsets so far. Maybe - MAYBE - the teams like the Dodgers and Braves should try winning more games.
- The qualifying offer just went up to $19.65 million for 2023.
