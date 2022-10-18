Rise and Phight: 10/18/2022

The discourse surrounding the fairness or equality or whatever of the current playoff structure is tiring.

No, they don’t need to lengthen the series.

No, the regular season isn’t meaningless.

No, nothing needs to change simply because writers from the largest markets are whining the loudest.

If the Mets and Braves and Dodgers wanted to make their championship series, maybe they should simply win more games in the playoffs than the other team they were playing. Quit whining about it and start figuring out why you went cold.

