Rise and Phight: 10/18/2022

The discourse surrounding the fairness or equality or whatever of the current playoff structure is tiring.
No, they don’t need to lengthen the series.
No, the regular season isn’t meaningless.
No, nothing needs to change simply because writers from the largest markets are whining the loudest.
If the Mets and Braves and Dodgers wanted to make their championship series, maybe they should simply win more games in the playoffs than the other team they were playing. Quit whining about it and start figuring out why you went cold.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Baseball Prospectus takes a stab at a preview of the series between the Phillies and the Padres. Fangraphs as well.
- The Athletic gives their look at the series, giving you reasons why each team might win or lose.
- You’d never know it based on recent history, but the Phillies’ 2010 draft has played a huge role in this NLCS.
- Want to know if Rob Thomson is special? Well, then why not ask Derek Jeter, someone who knows him well.
MLB news:
- Fernando Tatis, Jr. had to have follow up surgery on his wrist, but he should still be ready on time for 2023.
- No.
- This is the correct way to have a take on the playoff format: it’s completely and totally fine (and no, I wouldn’t be saying something different if the Phillies hadn’t won).
- The Cardinals signed their general manager and scouting director to extensions beyond this year.
Loading comments...