Rise and Phight: 10/19/2022

Curious what you think of the decisions to take Zack Wheeler out last night. It’s the most debated thing about the game since it was so fast and had so little offense. It turned out to be fine in the end, but what would you have done:
- Left Wheeler in to finish the game?
- Let him start the eighth inning with someone warming up/start warming when someone got on?
- Do the exact same thing Rob Thomson did?
Phillies news:
- The national media is now forced to cover the Phillies, so here’s one where it talks about how the Phillies saved their season.
MLB news:
- It looks like the White Sox are ready to head in a different direction than having Jose Abreu on their team.
- The Yankees and Astros begin their series today, facing off for a third time in the ALCS.
- Hey look! More think pieces about how MLB is a different animal in the postseason so that people can whine about the major markets being home.
- Yep, here’s another one.
- The Mets’ uber prospect Francisco Alvarez had ankle surgery yesterday, but should be good for spring training.
