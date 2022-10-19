Rise and Phight: 10/19/2022

Curious what you think of the decisions to take Zack Wheeler out last night. It’s the most debated thing about the game since it was so fast and had so little offense. It turned out to be fine in the end, but what would you have done:

Left Wheeler in to finish the game?

Let him start the eighth inning with someone warming up/start warming when someone got on?

Do the exact same thing Rob Thomson did?

Chat about it below.

On to the links.

The national media is now forced to cover the Phillies, so here’s one where it talks about how the Phillies saved their season.

MLB news: