Padres 8, Phillies 5: One Nola stumbles while the other shines

With Aaron Nola set to take the ball for Game Two of the NLCS, expectations for a Phillies win were understandably high. Unfortunately, Nola was not his typical self on Wednesday evening.

Blake Snell got the nod for San Diego and limited the Philly bats in the top of the first, as he retired the side on just six pitches.

Nols managed his way through the bottom of the inning, pitching around a Manny Machado double.

Jumping to the top of the second, everything came up red. Bryce Harper singled to begin the proceedings and was pushed to second after a Nick Castellanos base hit. Alec Bohm joined the party with an RBI single, opening the scoring for the afternoon.

After a Jean Segura strikeout, Matt Vierling doubled to right field on a ball that Juan Soto lost in the sun, driving in Nick Castellanos and making it two-to-nothing.

Oh man... Juan Soto loses it in the sun and the Phillies score another run



Edmundo Sosa jumped in on the hit parade with a base hit to left, scoring Alec Bohm and adding another run.

To cap things off, Kyle Schwarber grounded out to first, scoring Matt Vierling and completing a four-run-inning.

It did not take long for the Padres to respond with their backs against the wall. Brandon Drury and Josh Bell blasted back-to-back solo homers to cut the lead in half.

Nola soon settled down, as did Blake Snell, as neither team could muster much offense in the third and fourth innings.

Fast forwarding to the bottom of the fifth inning where things unraveled for the Phillies.

Austin Nola made his younger brother pay, driving in Ha-seong Kim to bring San Diego within a run. Following a Jurickson Profar single, Juan Soto blasted a double to tie the game up at four apiece.

Nola then sat down Manny Machado on strikes for out number two, which also signaled the end of the line for the former LSU Tiger. Brad Hand entered next to face the impending lefty in Jake Cronenworth.

This move massively backfired as Hand hit Cronenworth to load the bases. This meant Hand had to face Brandon Drury, who has significantly better splits against left-handed pitchers.

Drury made the Phillies pay by way of a two-rbi single, putting the Pades on top 6-4.

Josh Bell continued the bludgeoning as he notched an RBI singled to score Cronenworth. This was all off of Brad Hand, who was removed after not recording an out.

Andrew Bellatti entered next and eventually ended the inning, but the damage had already been done.

Neither team struck again until the bottom of the seventh inning, where Manny Machado notched a solo home run, moving the lead to 8-4, Padres.

Rhys Hoskins answered Machado’s blast with a solo shot of his own in the top of the eighth, cutting the lead back down to three.

Jumping forward to the ninth inning, as Alec Bohm and Matt Vierling got their chance to battle Josh Hader again. This round went to Hader as he eviscerated the Phils to secure the victory.

Final: Padres 8, Phillies 5

1-1 heading back to Philly for Game Three on Friday night.