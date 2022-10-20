Rise and Phight: 10/20/2022

Tough loss to absorb, of course, but there are some silver linings to be shared.
- Rhys Hoskins hit another home run, so there continues to be some kind of production.
- Bryce Harper looks just completely locked in. The double was nice, but it was the single off of Snell’s curveball, where he stayed in and kept his hands back just enough, that was the more impressive thing to me.
- Aaron Nola has been amazing these past few weeks and was probably due for a letdown. It’s best that it happened after a Phillies victory so the team wasn’t buried in an 0-2 hole.
I know it’s grasping at straws, but now they had back to Philadelphia, a city that will be undoubtedly be rocking come Friday night.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Despite what happened last night, the Phillies really do have the ingredients to go far in this postseason.
- Once the Phillies’ ride is over, it’s possible that the coaching staff loses a valued member to a managerial opening.
- The story of “Dancing on My Own” becoming the Phillies’ post game celebration anthem is interesting.
MLB news:
- I know why you’re here. That’s right, you want more thinkpieces about the postseason. Well buddy, do I have good news for you.
- As people continue to complain about the addition of playoff rounds, more people continue to watch those playoff rounds.
- Jose Ramirez is set for hand surgery next week, but should be ready for spring training in February.
