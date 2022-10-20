Rise and Phight: 10/20/2022

Tough loss to absorb, of course, but there are some silver linings to be shared.

Rhys Hoskins hit another home run, so there continues to be some kind of production. Bryce Harper looks just completely locked in. The double was nice, but it was the single off of Snell’s curveball, where he stayed in and kept his hands back just enough, that was the more impressive thing to me. Aaron Nola has been amazing these past few weeks and was probably due for a letdown. It’s best that it happened after a Phillies victory so the team wasn’t buried in an 0-2 hole.

I know it’s grasping at straws, but now they had back to Philadelphia, a city that will be undoubtedly be rocking come Friday night.

On to the links.

