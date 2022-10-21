Rise and Phight: 10/21/2022

The NLCS returns to Philadelphia for the first time in a very long time. We saw the effect the crowd could have on not just the Phillies themselves, feeding off of the emotion and energy to propel them forward, but also on the opposition. The Braves simply didn’t look themselves in the NLDS, even if they pretend the crowd wasn’t an issue. It was.
Affecting the Padres is an altogether different thing. There’s a World Series berth on the line here and tonight, the Phillies are facing arguably San Diego’s best pitcher in Joe Musgrove. He had to pitch in a different clinching game in New York and was a master, but that crowd wasn’t even at capacity at Citi Field. What do you think Philadelphia will be like tonight?
It should be exciting.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Some of the biggest winners of the Phillies’ success these playoffs? The bars across the tristate area.
- Hasn’t been spoken about a ton, but at some point, we have to talk about Dave Dombrowski.
- An interesting look at how much time each player in the NLCS has actually spent on their current roster this year.
MLB news:
- Looks like the Nationals’ ownership sale could be headed towards the finish line with a front runner emerging.
- Bob Costas, I was excited about to listen to. After listening, I’m not excited. For others, they think he leaned a little too far toward one side.
- The Gold Glove finalists were announced. The Phillies only had one player, which should surprise exactly no one.
Loading comments...