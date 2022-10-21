Rise and Phight: 10/21/2022

The NLCS returns to Philadelphia for the first time in a very long time. We saw the effect the crowd could have on not just the Phillies themselves, feeding off of the emotion and energy to propel them forward, but also on the opposition. The Braves simply didn’t look themselves in the NLDS, even if they pretend the crowd wasn’t an issue. It was.

Affecting the Padres is an altogether different thing. There’s a World Series berth on the line here and tonight, the Phillies are facing arguably San Diego’s best pitcher in Joe Musgrove. He had to pitch in a different clinching game in New York and was a master, but that crowd wasn’t even at capacity at Citi Field. What do you think Philadelphia will be like tonight?

It should be exciting.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: