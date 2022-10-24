 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING: The Phillies are National League champions

Rise and Phight: 10/24/2022

National League champions.

By Ethan Witte
MLB: San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies are National League champions.

National.
League.
Champions.

That means they’re going to the World Series.

Are you going to bet against them?

On to the links.

