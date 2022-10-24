Rise and Phight: 10/24/2022

The Phillies are National League champions.
That means they’re going to the World Series.
Are you going to bet against them?
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Locker room celebration videos? Check.
- It was quite the scene inside the clubhouse last night. Here is your recap from the wild party.
- One of the guys we were waiting for to recap this was Matt Gelb and we were not disappointed.
MLB news:
- The Texas Rangers have settled on their new manager and it’s a familiar face: Bruce Bochy. Count me among the surprised.
- As the Marlins continue rebuilding their franchise, they’re looking to Houston for a little more help in the front office.
- Also on the manager front, the Blue Jays borrowed a page from the Phillies’ book and removed the interim tag from John Schneider’s title.
