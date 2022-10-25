Rise and Phight: 10/25/2022

Are we getting old, or does the 8:00 start times for all possible World Series games kind of stink? Yes, I am aware that there are fans of the Fall Classic in all time zones, but I’m from the East Coast and I don’t care about them. I care about me and my increasingly failing sleep schedule thanks to these playoffs. Just give me a Saturday day game, one that starts at like 3:00 or something like that. I’d be willing to bet that a day World Series game would be the highest rated one of the entire series.
I’m just getting old, I guess.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Here is what each team needs to do in order to win the World Series. Funny, I’d have thought “win more games than the other team” would top the list.
- If you’re an old curmudgeon like Ray Ratto, you write this kind of column. Embrace us, Ray. Embrace us.
- There are 13 reasons why the Phillies are in the World Series. Once hoagies made the list, I was in all the way, baby.
- Having the Athletic have two of the very best writers covering the NLCS was a blessing. First, we hear from Jayson Stark. Then from Ken Rosenthal.
MLB news:
- The Yankees are out and now the Aaron Judge free agency watch begins. I, for one, cannot wait.
- See? Nothing wrong with the Phillies making the World Series. Quit whining about it.
- The Marlins managerial opening is down to having four candidates.
