Rise and Phight: 10/25/2022

Are we getting old, or does the 8:00 start times for all possible World Series games kind of stink? Yes, I am aware that there are fans of the Fall Classic in all time zones, but I’m from the East Coast and I don’t care about them. I care about me and my increasingly failing sleep schedule thanks to these playoffs. Just give me a Saturday day game, one that starts at like 3:00 or something like that. I’d be willing to bet that a day World Series game would be the highest rated one of the entire series.

I’m just getting old, I guess.

On to the links.

MLB news: