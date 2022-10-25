 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING: The Phillies are National League champions

Celebrate the NLCS Game 5 heroics with BreakingT

You’ve already committed to money, spend some more!

By Ethan Witte

Game five of the NLCS will go down in history thanks to Mr. Harper.

In order to re-live that day over and over, BreakingT has put together some cool new shirts for you. We know you’re already spending a ton of money on the Phillies now, so why stop! These are better than some of the things popping up online, so why not grab some?

It’s ok, you can admit it. These are pretty awesome.

As usual, you can use this link to go directly to The Good Phight part of their store.

