Rise and Phight: 10/26/2022

It is almost time for the main event

By Ethan Witte
Syndication: Bucks County Courier Times Nancy Rokos / Special to the Bucks County Courier Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

There is probably going to be sizable contingent of Phillies fans in Houston when the World Series begins on Friday. Philadelphia as a whole travels very well when it comes to sports and games of this magnitude will be no exception. Will it be enough to make a dent in the expected crowd of Astros fans? Probably not, but it’s good to have someone rooting for you nonetheless when you’re on the field.

