Rise and Phight: 10/27/2022

Only one more day to go before we kick this show off. One weird thing that was sweeping across the fanbase was people wondering why they got an email about a World Series ticket opportunity, only to open that email and find they didn’t win. I’m not quite sure why someone would be upset about it, but hey, need something I guess.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- For the first time since 1950, the World Series will make history by not have a Black player on either roster.
- Rob Thomson made it official yesterday: Aaron Nola is the game one starter while Zack Wheeler will go in game two.
- We’re officially in the calm before the storm as we round up what people are saying about the Phillies’ chances.
- Aaron Nola is the poster child for the team’s “topsy turvy” run at the World Series.
MLB news:
- Usually, the playoffs are a precursor to the actual regular season getting changes. Is anything going to change after these playoffs?
- If you start to believe these rumors, the Giants are prepared to spend what it takes to land Aaron Judge.
- Adam Wainwright is coming back for another season in 2023. Hooray.
- An interesting survey of players, coaches, and scouts regarding the new playoff system and other questions.
