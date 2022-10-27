 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING: The Phillies are National League champions

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 10/27/2022

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Only one more day to go before we kick this show off. One weird thing that was sweeping across the fanbase was people wondering why they got an email about a World Series ticket opportunity, only to open that email and find they didn’t win. I’m not quite sure why someone would be upset about it, but hey, need something I guess.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...