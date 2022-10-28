Rise and Phight: 10/28/2022

It’s finally here.
The World Series begins tonight and on paper, the Phillies stand a slim chance of winning. The Astros are one of the better single season teams ever created. They’re good at pitching, they’re good at hitting, they’re good at defense. They’re basically a complete team.
However...
There is just something about this Phillies team that looks dangerous. I mentioned several times that if they got into the playoffs, they would be that team with the label as the one “no one wants to play.” They’re built to win now. Dave Dombrowski made this team in a way that they could win in October and that is what they have done. While the Astros may be a well oiled machine, assembled to destroy anything in its path, the Phillies just have that feel about them
Phillies in six.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- In news that probably shouldn’t shock anyone, Dave Dombrowski is still pretty angry at his firing from the Red Sox.
- Rob Thomson has been masterful this postseason with how he has handled the bullpen during these crucial games.
- Silver Slugger nominations came out and the Phillies have three representatives among the groups.
- The title of this article - “Delayed gratification” - is one that I find incredibly, dead on accurate.
- Is it possible that a Phillies’ run to the World Series will set up a renaissance for baseball among younger athletes?
- Rhys Hoskins is starting to get some national recognition thanks to this series.
MLB news:
- Looks like Rafael Devers and the Red Sox are “far apart” in contract negotiations.
- George Springer underwent surgery for a bone spur, but should be ready for Spring Training.
- Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns has stepped down, moving to a different role in the organization.
- This offseason, there will be several shortstops available for the bidding. Where could they each go?
