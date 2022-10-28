Rise and Phight: 10/28/2022

It’s finally here.

The World Series begins tonight and on paper, the Phillies stand a slim chance of winning. The Astros are one of the better single season teams ever created. They’re good at pitching, they’re good at hitting, they’re good at defense. They’re basically a complete team.

However...

There is just something about this Phillies team that looks dangerous. I mentioned several times that if they got into the playoffs, they would be that team with the label as the one “no one wants to play.” They’re built to win now. Dave Dombrowski made this team in a way that they could win in October and that is what they have done. While the Astros may be a well oiled machine, assembled to destroy anything in its path, the Phillies just have that feel about them

Phillies in six.

On to the links.

