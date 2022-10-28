 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING: World Series Game 1: Nola vs. Verlander, 8:03 pm

Filed under:

Gamethread 10/28: World Series Game 1 - Phillies at Astros

Looks like we maaaaddde it

By Ethan Witte
/ new
MLB: World Series-Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:

For the Astros:

Let’s talk about it.

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...