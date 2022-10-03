Rise and Phight: 10/3/2022

One.
It’s a lonely number, but today, it’s our favorite number. Thanks to a tense game in Milwaukee between the Marlins and Brewers, one that the Marlins were ultimately triumphant in, the Phillies’ magic number is a single, solitary game.
One more game.
Yes, the Astros are throwing their best pitchers as starters this three game series, but let’s be honest: are they really going to risk them with 6+ innings? I admire Dusty Baker for not rolling over in this series, but he’s also a pretty smart guy. He’s not going to risk his own team’s health just for the “integrity of the game.” We’ll have to see exactly how he plays it, but I cannot imagine that we’ll see the starters very long.
It all comes down to these three games.
Just win one of them.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Cookie Rojas knows what it’s like to collapse at the end of the season. Here is how the Phillies can avoid what the 1964 Phillies did.
- If the unthinkable does happen, what is the fallout of the Phillies missing the playoffs yet again?
- It looks like it’s possible that Brad Hand and Edmundo Sosa could be ready for the playoffs should the Phillies seal the deal.
MLB news:
- The Mariners decision making tree still has Jerry DiPoto on the top branch, but now there is a new general manager to help make decisions.
- Looks like health issues will force Tony LaRussa to end his career yet again, a move expected to be announced today.
- Shohei Ohtani avoided arbitration by agreeing to a gigantic one year, $30 million deal for 2023.
- Speaking of 2023, Charlie Morton has decided to take care of contractual business, agreeing to an extension with the Braves.
- The playoff field is nearly set except for one more wild card spot. Wonder who is fighting for it?
Loading comments...