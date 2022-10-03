Gamethread 10/3: Phillies at Astros

Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:
It's the final countdown. #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 3, 2022
: @NBCSPhilly
: @SportsRadioWIP
: https://t.co/HhDxScbUut // https://t.co/vgbMhIN0El pic.twitter.com/ackA8Vt0zl
For the Astros:
Final #SpaceCity Monday of the season.— Houston Astros (@astros) October 3, 2022
: 7:10 PM
: Closed
: @ATTSportsNetSW
: @SportsTalk790 | Spanish: 93.3 FM#SpaceCity x @reliantenergy pic.twitter.com/Xtf227bLst
Let’s talk about it.
Loading comments...