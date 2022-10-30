World Series off day open forum

There is no baseball today and honestly, that might be a good thing. The emotional rollercoaster that fans have been on the last 48 hours have been taxing on us all. J.T. Realmuto’s home run that won game one was something we may not have expected and took some a full night’s sleep to process. Last night’s slightly disappointing game may have left a sour taste in the mouth of some, but for others, they realize the team heads back to Philadelphia is good shape, better than maybe some people thought they would be in.

What I wanted to do today was open up a forum for you to talk about things you’ve noticed so far in the World Series. If it hasn’t been made obvious yet, the Phillies absolutely belong on the same playing field as the Astros. While they are no doubt a very, very good team, they haven’t been the behemoth I think many people were expecting coming into this series.

The Phillies have hung with them.

So what do you feel like talking about? How many grievances need to be aired today? Maybe it’s one of the following topics:

Houston has hit the Phillies’ two aces rather well. With two more games (possibly) for the two starters, is that an issue?

Rob Thomson, even in defeat, managed his bullpen extremely well again, something that could pay dividends right away on Monday. None of the big ones (Dominguez, Alvarado, Eflin, Robertson) were used Satuday and with the rest day today and Thursday, they’ll all be available three straight games. That’s big.

The home field advantage is going to be very real come tomorrow night. I’m not sure Houston knows what it’s in for.

What do you make of Brandon Marsh and Bryson Stott sitting in favor of Edmundo Sosa and Matt Vierling? You could argue that both substitutions cost the Phillies a run Saturday night, a run that turned out to be big. Should Thomson simply leave Marsh and Stott in the rest of series, regardless of who starts for Houston?

Let’s talk about how we feel about this series as it moves to Philadelphia.