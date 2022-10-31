Rise and Phight: 10/31/2022

What would a World Series in Philadelphia be without a little weather?
The forecast for tonight is calling for some rain at some point in the night and you have to wonder what MLB will do. Will they postpone the game entirely with the off day in the schedule, or will they try and get through it? While the rain doesn’t look anything like the torrential possibilities that happened in 2008, Philadelphia’s experiment with weather in the NLCS could lead MLB to want to avoid any kind of unfairness accusations that dogged them that game.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The Phillies are excited to be coming home today for the resumption of the World Series. It’s going to be bananas.
- When J.T. Realmuto was a free agent, the Mets were interested in him. Then they ghosted him. Thank you, Mets.
- You don’t want to say that Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola have been disappointing, but the team needs a lot more from them to win this series.
- It’s nice to see some of the players we see every day get their due, and J.T. Realmuto was due for that after the game one win.
MLB news:
- The Royals have a new manager, grabbing Matt Quatraro away from the Tampa Bay Rays.
- Nolan Arenado has decided not to test the free agency market, instead opting into the rest of his deal he signed originally with Colorado.
- Because it’s the World Series, this is a story. Martin Maldonado has been told to stop using bats given to him by Albert Pujols as they’re illegal.
- Rob Manfred doesn’t seem too bullish on the A’s staying in Oakland, but likes the Tampa Bay situation more.
- The Korea Series planned for next month has been cancelled by MLB.
