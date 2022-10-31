Rise and Phight: 10/31/2022

What would a World Series in Philadelphia be without a little weather?

The forecast for tonight is calling for some rain at some point in the night and you have to wonder what MLB will do. Will they postpone the game entirely with the off day in the schedule, or will they try and get through it? While the rain doesn’t look anything like the torrential possibilities that happened in 2008, Philadelphia’s experiment with weather in the NLCS could lead MLB to want to avoid any kind of unfairness accusations that dogged them that game.

On to the links.

MLB news: