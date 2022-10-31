 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING: World Series tied at one game apiece

Gamethread 10/31: World Series Game 3 - Astros at Phillies

Halloween, rain, and the World Series. Let chaos ensue.

By The Smarty Jones
World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Despite ominous weather forecasts, Major League Baseball (most likely at the urging of FOX which does not want to alter the TV schedule) appears to be preparing to play game three of the World Series tonight.

This will be the first World Series game in Philadelphia since 2009, and the Phillies will try to remain undefeated at Citizens Bank Park this postseason.

Here is the Phillies’ lineup:

The Astros will counter with:

Discuss below.

