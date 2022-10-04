 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING NEWS THE PHILLIES ARE IN THE PLAYOFFS!!!!!

Rise and Phight: 10/4/2022

And breathe

By Ethan Witte
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

And now...exhale.

One of the longest postseason droughts in baseball is over and the Phillies are in. Who their opponent is is still up in the air, but let’s be honest: who really cares? We’ve waited for so long that who they play just doesn’t matter. It’ll be a short series with their best pitchers starting each game so let’s just enjoy the fact that they are in.

On to the links.

