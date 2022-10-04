Rise and Phight: 10/4/2022

And now...exhale.
One of the longest postseason droughts in baseball is over and the Phillies are in. Who their opponent is is still up in the air, but let’s be honest: who really cares? We’ve waited for so long that who they play just doesn’t matter. It’ll be a short series with their best pitchers starting each game so let’s just enjoy the fact that they are in.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The celebration that the team had was rather epic, one we all watched after the game was over.
- There is a possibility that the Phillies can still pass the Padres for the WC2 spot...but that would mean a date with either the Mets or Braves.
- Now that they are in, we can confidently post this article about who might be on the roster come Friday (we’ll have our own analysis about that).
- Finally, let’s look back at all the ones that came before, the names that got us from one postseason appearance to the next ($).
MLB news:
- Now that the field is set, it’s time to start positioning and figuring when the schedule is going to be.
- The regular season is about over, so who should be getting what award? These experts discuss ($).
- A good primer about advanced statistics used in baseball for some of our newer readers.
- Nelson Cruz wants to come back in 2023 (but maybe he shouldn’t).
Loading comments...